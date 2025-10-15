St Andrews school launches first pre-uni post graduate year in Scotland

St Leonards School is launching a new pre-university Postgraduate (PG) Year - the first of its kind in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is designed to bridge the gap between school and university, and begins in August 2026.

The St Andrews’ school’s PG Year will offer students aged 17-19 a structured yet flexible opportunity to consolidate their academic strengths, develop independence, and prepare with purpose for life beyond school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is designed for young people who have completed high school and wish to gain an additional year of learning, growth, and exploration before embarking on higher education. Participants will follow tailored academic pathways to strengthen their university applications and deepen their subject expertise, while also taking part in a wide range of co-curricular, sporting, and cultural opportunities. Immersed in the vibrant boarding life of St Leonards, students will be encouraged to pursue their own goals, whether academic, athletic, creative, or personal, within a nurturing and internationally-minded community.

The Postgraduate (PG) Year is designed to bridge the gap between school and university (Pic: Submitted)

The PG Year will combine intellectual challenge with personal growth. Students will have access to a broad curriculum, including subjects such as English, Mathematics, Sciences, Humanities, and Modern Languages, complemented by enrichment opportunities and life skills workshops. Simon Brian, head of St Leonards, said: “The pre-university Postgraduate Year represents a unique opportunity for young people to pause, reflect, and prepare with purpose for the next stage of their lives.

“We recognise that the transition to college or university can be both exciting and challenging; our PG Year provides the ideal environment for students to grow academically, personally, and socially, while developing the independence and confidence that will serve them for life. This is a truly distinctive offering, and we are thrilled to welcome our first cohort in 2026.”

Will Gaisford, deputy head (academic), added: “The Postgraduate Year is designed to give students time and space to refine their academic focus while building the critical skills that universities and employers value most: curiosity, self-discipline, and intellectual confidence. Our programme enables students to study subjects at a deeper level, engage in independent research and pursuits, and benefit from expert guidance as they plan their next steps. It’s a transformative year that blends academic challenge with personal development.”