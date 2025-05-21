St Andrews social club goes on the market
The building on Langlands Road is currently used as a facility to support St Andrews United Football Club.
However the single storey building, which dates from the 1980s and has been extended over the years, is now on the market.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors are marketing the property, which features two lounge areas, a function room, bars, kitchen, cellar, offices and toilet facilities.
Car parking for around six spaces will be allocated with the sale of the premises.
Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “The university town of St Andrews on the northeast coast of Fife is known throughout the world as the home of golf and is an important historic town which ensures a healthy flow of tourists all year long.
"The property is currently used as a facility to support St Andrews United Football Club on match days and would be suitable for use as a club or alternative licensed/restaurant uses.
“There may also be potential for demolition and development of the site for alternative uses, such as residential. All interested parties should make their own enquiries to Fife Council planning department.”
The property is on the market for offers over £500,000. Interested parties should contact the selling agent on 01382 878005.