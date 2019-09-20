St Andrews student music festival hailed a ‘success’

Students celebrated freshers’ week at the Starfields music festival on Saturday.

More than 2300 students packed into the Lower College Lawn to enjoy six hours of live music.

The event was hailed a ‘huge success’ by organisers, St Andrews Fashion Charity Show, as six acts kept the lawn bouncing over the course of the evening.

Riton and Crazy Cousinz headlined the student festival, while Matoma, who played remixes of Coldplay Viva La Vida and Clean Bandit’s Symphony, was among the highlights.

A spokesperson said: “The recycling initiatives were a huge success and the committee clean-up ensured all recyclable materials were taken away and disposed of ethically and ecologically. We feel the event was a huge success and are proud of the undertaking.”

The amount of money raised at the festival will be announced in the future.

Pictures by Henry Memmott.