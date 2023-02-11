St Andrews students’ fundraiser after devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Turkish and Syrian students at the University of St Andrews are staging a fundraiser to help people in their homelands after a devastating earthquake claimed the lives of 25,000 people.
They are planning a fundraising event at the piazza outside the St Andrews Student Union on Saturday, February 18. It will run from midday to 5:00pm.
They have many activities planned from bake sale to a raffle throughout the day to both raise awareness and collect donations.
All donations will go to Ahbap, a Turkish non-governmental organisation which has more than 30,000 active members.
The students are also inviting all alumni to join their effort to address the humanitarian crisis.