St Andrews students’ fundraiser after devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Turkish and Syrian students at the University of St Andrews are staging a fundraiser to help people in their homelands after a devastating earthquake claimed the lives of 25,000 people.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago - 1 min read

They are planning a fundraising event at the piazza outside the St Andrews Student Union on Saturday, February 18. It will run from midday to 5:00pm.

They have many activities planned from bake sale to a raffle throughout the day to both raise awareness and collect donations.

All donations will go to Ahbap, a Turkish non-governmental organisation which has more than 30,000 active members.

Bulldozers work among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adiyaman, Turkey (Photo by ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The students are also inviting all alumni to join their effort to address the humanitarian crisis.

More info here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/turkiyesyria-emergency-earthquake-relief?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

