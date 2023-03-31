News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews: students set for Dragwalk at town’s Pride parade

Students at the University of St Andrews are set for their annual Dragwalk.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read

It takes place in the town this weekend.

Celebrations began today (Friday) and continue with the St Andrews Pride parade, which takes place on Saturday, April 1, starting at the Students’ Association at 2:00pm.

The longest-running Pride event in Fife, St Andrews Pride parade first took place in April 2016 and is organised by student society Saints LGBT+ to celebrate the presence of the LGBT+ community in the town and the Kingdom.

St Andrews students dressed as their drag alter-egos Lina X, Orgiastic Monastic, Daisy Chanes and Blue Monday.
