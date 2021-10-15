St Andrews: Students warned to behave ahead of first Raisin Weekend since lockdown

The University of St Andrews has appealed to them to celebrate responsibility after previous complaints of noise, nuisance and “degrading conduct.”

The weekend includes the messy foam fight in St Salvator’s Quad on Monday morning.

Ahead of the celebrations, which start on Sunday, the university has emailed all students urging them to enjoy and behave.

Raisin Weekend in St Andrews (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

Prof Clare Peddie, vice-principal education (Proctor), said: “In previous years we have had a good Raisin Sunday on the whole.

“However, a few of our students did place themselves and others in serious danger due to the effects of alcohol.

“We also saw a number of incidents involving noise nuisance and degrading conduct around the town.

Raisin Weekend (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

“We regard public misconduct, annoyance to neighbours and visitors, hazing and abuse of alcohol as completely unacceptable.”She continued: “You are a representative of the University and we expect responsible and considerate behaviour from all our students at all times.

“This weekend may be busier than usual due to school half term holidays, so you will be sharing our streets with residents and visitors, including families with young children.”

The vice principal also reminded students to be aware of the strains on NHS services and “behave in ways that do not add to these pressures.”

The annual foam fight takes place at 10:30am on Monday.

Due to Covid restrictions, an additional foam fight will take place at 12.30pm for students who joined the university in 2020.

The university said it expected the numbers of police officers on duty to be significant.

Prof Peddie added: “Any anti-social behaviour will be met by a very firm response: this is fully supported by the university and the Students’ Association. Where appropriate, university disciplinary processes will follow any reports we receive from the police.

“We are privileged to share this town with people who deserve respect and consideration every day of the year, including Raisin Sunday. I know that the great majority of you share that view and that you also look out for one another in a supportive and sensible way.”

