St Andrews supermarket shoppers support Air Cadets in fundraising efforts

First Class Cadet Tom Rowlands of 2435 (St Andrews) Squadron fundraising at Morrisons recently. (Pic: submitted)

Shoppers at Morrisons in St Andrews have shown their generosity by supporting local air cadets in their fundraising efforts.

Air Cadets from 2435 (St Andrews) Squadron recently held a fundraising collection at the supermarket’s town branch in a bid to help subsidise cadet activities and support local charities.

Residents of the town and beyond were most generous with their donations and some former cadets amongst them happily shared stories of their time in the cadet force with the young people.

Peter Gilmour, chairman of the civilian committee who assisted on the day, said: “The squadron is very grateful to Morrisons for their support in letting us set up a stand and we were humbled by the kindness of the local shoppers who gave so generously, especially when the cost of living is so high – so thank you.”

First Class Cadet Tom Rowlands helped in the morning and added: “Fundraising is an important part of our squadron development and helps us to support local charities plus, being a cadet is also a great opportunity to engage with a wide range of other activities offered by the squadron that are not available anywhere else.”

The cadets get to try a range of exciting challenges like flying and gliding and adventure training. A varied syllabus can lead to skills and qualifications that will not only be useful in their daily lives but also in their future careers. Cadets can also gain and improve key life skills such as confidence, teamwork and leadership.

Perhaps you or someone you know would like to get involved with the cadets so if you are from St Andrews or the surrounding area and aged between 12 and 17 you would be most welcome to come along to find out more. Those over 20 years of age can find out about becoming an adult Civilian Instructor.