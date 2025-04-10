St Andrews Table Tennis Club invites people with Parkinson's in Fife to try out the sport

Sessions for People with Parkinson's currently take place on a Tuesday morning, but now St Andrews Table Tennis Club is trialling sessions on a Thursday too.

People living with Parkinson’s throughout Fife are being invited to try table tennis as a means of staying active.

St Andrews Table Tennis Club has been running sessions for those with the condition throughout the winter – and now they are looking at expanding their offering.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Those who have attended our Tuesday sessions, which have been running through the winter are finding a great benefit in helping with physical movement, helping to stave off for as long as possible the deterioration which is part of their disease in terms of tremor, slowness of movement and muscle stiffness.

"But they are also enjoying the social aspect of gathering to play, which in turn helps fight off the depression which often accompanies sufferers.”

Volunteers at the club are now keen to afford those living with the condition the opportunity to play table tennis twice a week, and to reach out to newcomers for whom a Tuesday may not be suitable.

As well as the usual Tuesday morning sessions for People with Parkinson’s, the club are trialling more of these sessions on Thursdays – April 25, May 1, 8 and 15 – between 11.15am and 12.15pm at the Cosmos Centre in Abbey Walk, St Andrews.

Everyone is welcome to give it a try, and further information is available by using the contact button on the club website standrewstt.wordpress.com