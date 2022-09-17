St Andrews themed adventure golf at North East Fife caravan park

The 18 hole golf attraction at Clayton Caravan Park, which is due to open on Wednesday, September 21, forms part of a larger £3 million investment made in facilities at the five star resort, which includes a leisure centre with swimming pool, gym and cafe.

The adventure golf course incorporates a number of features relation to St Andrews’ famous Old Course including the 17th Road Hole Bunker and the Swilken bridge and burn.

A number of landmarks from the town are also part of the course including the castle, cathedral, the university and Martyr’s Monument.

The new 18-hole-adventure golf course is set to open on Wednesday, September 21.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director of Clayton Caravan Park Limited, said: “We are delighted to open this adventure golf facility which we believe is a unique attraction in North East Fife.

"It will further enhance the leisure offering at Clayton and it is open to everyone.”

In recent years Clayton Caravan Park, which lies between Cupar and St Andrews, has grown to become one of the largest holiday parks in the country.

The resort offers luxury holiday homes for sale and rent as well as touring facilities and residential caravan living.