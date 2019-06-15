St Andrews to host two Oor Wullie sculptures

St Andrews is set to welcome not one but two mischievous Oor Wullies this summer.

The town will be home to the uniquely designed sculptures as part of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail.

Running for 11 weeks from June 17, Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail will see 200 sculptures placed in cities across Scotland in what is the first ever nationwide public art trail.

The sculptures will be found on the streets of Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

St Andrews’ participation is, in part, thanks to the local tourism body Tourism St Andrews. It is hoped the trail will bring a flurry of visitors looking to find all the sculptures.

Debbie MacCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “We are delighted to be included in the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail for 2019 and it is very exciting for us to be part of this innovative national art trail.

“We have so many visitors from all over the world to St Andrews over the summer months.

“We are sure that they will all be very keen to be pictured with our unique Oor Wullie sculpture which celebrates the history and heritage of our Royal Burgh.

“We’re looking forward to having our surprise guest in residence over the summer and we know it will bring additional footfall to the town and raise funds for The ARCHIE Foundation.”

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager for The ARCHIE Foundation in Tayside, said: “It is fantastic to have the support of organisations of local businesses across Fife.”

Statues will be on the streets until the end of the trail on August 30. They will then be showcased at farewell events followed by auctions to raise money for The ARCHIE Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The statues will be unveiled on Monday, 10.30am, in St Salvator’s Quad.