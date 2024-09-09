St Andrews University students don red gowns for traditional Pier Walk with a twist

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hundreds of students at the University of St Andrews have taken part in the traditional start of semester Pier Walk with a twist - minus the Pier but with added fog. It took place on Sunday.

The Pier Walk is one of the oldest traditions in St Andrews and takes place before the start of the new semester where students walk in their iconic red gowns along the harbour walls of the town before the start of the new academic year.

This year, due to storm damage on the main pier, the Pier Walk took a different route with students in their red gowns walking to the East Sands from St Salvator's Chapel, passing the Cathedral. Students then gathered on the East Sands in a foggy St Andrews as part of the 'new' Pier Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Storms Babet and Ciarán caused significant structural damage to the slipway, pier and cliffs in October 2023, resulting in a repair bill estimated at over £3 million. The damage led to the immediate closure of the pier on safety grounds

Martinmas Semester starts today (Monday, September 9) for all students.

Related topics:St Andrews UniversityCathedralSt AndrewsStudents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice