St Andrews University students don red gowns for traditional Pier Walk with a twist
The Pier Walk is one of the oldest traditions in St Andrews and takes place before the start of the new semester where students walk in their iconic red gowns along the harbour walls of the town before the start of the new academic year.
This year, due to storm damage on the main pier, the Pier Walk took a different route with students in their red gowns walking to the East Sands from St Salvator's Chapel, passing the Cathedral. Students then gathered on the East Sands in a foggy St Andrews as part of the 'new' Pier Walk.
Storms Babet and Ciarán caused significant structural damage to the slipway, pier and cliffs in October 2023, resulting in a repair bill estimated at over £3 million. The damage led to the immediate closure of the pier on safety grounds
Martinmas Semester starts today (Monday, September 9) for all students.
