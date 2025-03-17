St Andrews University’s community fund open to groups across Fife

The University of St Andrews has announced the latest round of its Community Fund is now open to applications.

Now in its fifth year, it has awarded over £280,000 to over 180 projects, benefiting charities, sports teams, environmental initiatives, cultural organisations, and social enterprises.

Community groups and organisations across Fife are now invited to apply for grants of between £250 and £3000 from the fund which is designed to increase engagement between the University and the wider community, supporting initiatives that promote knowledge exchange, diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and the celebration of local heritage.

During its first four years, the fund has supported a diverse range of projects. Youth and inclusion initiatives such as Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s women and girls’ team which got £2700 for its and participation project; Canongate Nursery Parents Group got £2884.97 for its outdoor imagination den and communal outdoor eating and play area, while Quinn's Boxing Club in Springfield, set up to support young people including those with social and behavioural difficulties, received £1000.

Quinn's Boxing Club in Springfield received £1000 from the university's fund (Pic: Submitted)

Kieran Quinn, head coach the boxing club, said: “The award has had a significant impact on the club and the young people we support. With this grant, the club was able to purchase much-needed new boxing gloves and head guards, ensuring that members have access to safe and high-quality equipment. This investment has not only enhanced their training experience but has also increased participation by creating a safer and more inclusive environment.”

Environmental and sustainability efforts have also benefited, with organisations such as Milton and Coaltown Community Council being awarded £1500 towards benches and picnic tables located in the Bleachfields Community Wildlife Walk, and the East Neuk Community Emergency Planning Team, which received a grant of £3000 to support the Fife Coastal Path Safety Markers Project.

The fund has also helped to celebrate Fife’s cultural heritage through organisations like Kirkcaldy-based Stellar Quines, an intersectional feminist theatre company which was awarded £1375 for its Youth Theatre Group, as well as £678 to the Fife Association of Burns Clubs, to support the Fife Burns Festival, held earlier this month at Auchmuty High School.

Lesley Caldwell, head of community engagement and social responsibility at the university, said: "Over the past four years, we have supported a wide variety of projects that have made a real impact on people’s lives across Fife—whether through environmental initiatives, youth sports, or vital community services.”

To find out more and apply for funding, visit https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/community/community-fund/criteria/