An arts festival is set to take centre stage in the East Neuk of Fife.

St Monans Community Arts Festival runs from Friday, September 6 to Sunday 8th and features exhibitions, music, crafts and workshops. For full details visit https://stmonans.org.uk/blog/arts-festival/

Since 2009, the fishing village has organised its annual arts festival with many memorable events over the last 15 years. What sets it apart from many others is the focus on the local community, which is central to its organisation, purpose and participation. The festival promotes the work of local artists and crafters, and offers opportunities for everyone to become involved with the arts, with an exciting range of free workshops, exhibitions and events.

That focus has an additional dimension this year, with St Monans artist Joanna van den Berg's exhibition being staged within and highlighting another, recently formed local organisation with a community purpose - St Monans Allotments Association. Joanna’s exhibition is entitled ‘Thrive’ celebrates nature’s capacity to grow, flourish and provide, and the experience of transforming a plot of ground

The festival gets underway this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

Norma Greenwood, allotments secretary said: "We were delighted to have this chance to be festival venue for Joanna, especially when her recent artworks are inspired by the allotments.”

The festival also has a feature packed programme that includes workshops, exhibitions, music, open houses and fun events. The ever popular festival café will be accompanied by craft stalls and workshops in the Church Hall.

In the Town Hall there are art and photography exhibitions, and further workshops; plus elsewhere there will be live music, open studios and fun events including the always popular giant bubbles. The Open Houses feature 26 artists in 17 venues, with a further 20 artists exhibiting in the spacious Town Hall.

Music includes Good Guy Hank, playing a blend of country and Americana at Futtle. Workshops include art demonstrations by well-known artists Anne Barclay and Joanna Scott, craft sessions include shell, stones and glass painting, polymer clay jewellery making, English paper piecing and crazy patchwork. There is also a pottery demonstration, a history walk, music theory for beginners, pianola demonstrations, storytelling, a drink and draw evening, and the village's 3000-camera museum and its heritage centre will be open both days.