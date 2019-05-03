Staff and students help clean up effort after May Dip

University of St Andrews staff and student volunteers joined with the Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust for a beach-clean-up following this year’s traditional May Dip.

The university provided nine additional bins to encourage students to tidy up after the event, and made a donation to the Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust in recognition of their support.

Staff and students volunteered their help from 4-5.30am, before heading the Union for a free breakfast. A second-wave of university volunteers hit the beach later, using metal-detectors to check bonfire sites for nails and broken glass.

Pictured: Ailsa Ritchie, director of student services, Jamie Minns, Students’ Association director of student development and activites, Mika Schmeling, Jamie Rodney, incoming Student President, Francois Husson, Hannah McAuley and Nick Farrer, Students’ Association director of wellbeing.