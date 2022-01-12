Staff at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court give Fife children's charity a cash boost

Staff at the court annexe building, located within the existing Kirkcaldy police station complex at St Brycedale Avenue, organised a bake sale and raffle last month and raised an incredible £1,211.95 for LoveOliver, which raises funds and awareness of childhood cancer.

The money was raised from a raffle and a cake bake sale, which included a delicious red velvet cake made by Sheriff Alison McKay.

The fundraiser was co-ordinated by PC Pam Hay, who works at the annexe building.

Pictured from left are: PC Pam Hay and Christine Martin who presented Jennifer Gill from Love Oliver with a cheque for £1,211.95. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

She said: “I initially became aware of the charity during the relatively early days of it being started by Oliver's mummy and daddy (Jennifer and Andy Gill) having met them when they had a small table selling sweets and Christmas cards in Rejects, Kirkcaldy.

“However, it wasn't until my niece bought me the book of the LoveOliver story, written by Andy and Jennifer, that I decided I wanted to do something to help such a worthy charity.

“In April 2021 I did a 100 press up challenge and raised £165.

"After that, I started to tell everyone about the charity at Kirkcaldy Court where I work and I passed around a number of LoveOliver books. My friends, namely Christine Martin and Catherine Baxter, then encouraged me to start raising funds at work from all the chocolate I buy to put in the fridge for general consumption.

“From there it snowballed and Christine and I decided to have the bake sale and raffle on Friday, December 10.”

She added: “It was great to be able to help raise £1,211.95 and I intend to continue supporting LoveOliver by encouraging staff to put their pennies in the collection at the annexe.”

Jennifer Gill from LoveOliver said: “We appreciate Pamela's dedication, support and commitment so much, and are blown away by this fantastic amount of money she and her colleagues have raised.

"It will make a big difference to families facing childhood cancer - providing meals for parents during hospital stays, and quality thermometers which are can be lifesaving. Huge thank you to everyone involved, and especially to Pamela for such an awesome and thoughtful fundraiser."

