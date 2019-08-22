Stage set for annual gala in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall

Organisers of the annual Templehall Gala are hoping the sun shines on Saturday for the family friendly event.

Now in its 11th year, the gala promises to be a great day out for the whole community.

This year’s parade will leave Templehall Community Centre at 11.45am, led by gala prince Deivids Bazilevics from Valley Primary and princess Ceilidh Horner, a pupil at Torbain Primary.

They will be joined for the walk along Fair Isle Road to the field by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, local councillors, performers, pupils and mascots, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The field itself will be buzzing with activity throughout the afternoon including a selection of Bedlam inflatables, teacups, funhouse and the popular quadbikes.

There will also be sideshows, such as a shooting range, hook a duck and a coconut shy, and pony rides.

Play rugby with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, Beat the Goalie with Real Fife FC and enjoy the variety of refreshments on sale, including for the first time a pizza van.

Displays will be held by the pipers, Resonate Drummers, Songburds, Tai Chi, Rockfit, dance schools and live singers.

There will also be craft and information stalls to browse too.

Alicia Wilkinson, chairman of Templehall Gala committee, said: “Things are going extremely well and we’re all looking forward to Saturday.

“There’s a lot going on and we’re hoping the community will come and join in the fun.

“We’re also hoping the weather will play ball!”

Organisers are still keen to hear from volunteers for duties including facepainting. If you’re interested in helping out call 07742720561.