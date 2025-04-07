Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highly respected theatre company Stellar Quines have announced a brand-new premiere for Fife with a limited run of three performances.

The forward-thinking feminist theatre group was formed in 1993 by Gerda Stevenson and almost immediately toured Scotland with their first production. Since then they have formed community engagements partnerships and gaining Fringe First Awards along the way. They are based at The King’s in the Esplanade Kirkcaldy.

Playwright Julia Taudevin wrote the story based on the classic Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. When I suggested it was musical theatre, Associate Director Rachel Keller told us this week that it is ‘a play with songs’. The music and lyrics come from Bethany Tennick and the show is directed by Caitlin Skinner who is artistic director and chief executive of Stellar Quines.

Set in the future who is Frankie Stein? She could be human or could be artificial intelligence, but we know she is programmed to change the course of history. She wants to serve but is rejected for being too emotional and so searches for her Creator to find some answers, but will it be a happy ending?

Frankie Stein makes its debut at Lochgelly Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Yana Harris is a recent graduate of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a BA in Musical Theatre and plays the part of Frankie. Markinch based Shona White plays the part of Elspeth. She attended Auchmuty High School while joining Edinburgh Acting School and playing the Edinburgh Fringe aged just 15.

At 17 she moved to London to join the prestigious Italia Conte and since then has played the National Theatre, the UK tour of Chess, Elphaba in Wicked at Apollo Victoria, and both Lisa and Sophie in Mamma Mia at Price Edward in the West End. Joining her as Dr Frankenstein is Kirkcaldy based Antony Strachan, already well known for his parts on stage, on screen and on television. Joining these professionals will be the specially formed community theatre company with adults from Kirkcaldy along with Young Quines meaning a cast of 29 in total.

There are three performances only at Lochgelly Theatre on April 18 at 7:30pm, and April 19 at 2:30 and 7:30pm and admirably tickets are from just £2 at https://www.onfife.com/event/frankie-stein-l850/