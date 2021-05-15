Stagecoach unveils new bus livery to mark 60 years in Fife

The landmark anniversary falls on Saturday (May 15) with a new livery on buses to celebrate the company’s heritage.

Stagecoach is also inviting local children to draw pictures of what they think buses might like 60 years from now.

In 1961 control of Fife’s buses first passed to a local management team as W. Alexander & Sons bus business was broken up.

The 60th anniversary livery on Fife buses

Since 1985, named Fife Scottish Omnibuses Limited and since 1991 part of the Stagecoach family, the buses Stagecoach operate continue to be managed from the Kingdom.

Much has changed over the past six decades.

Vehicle technology has advanced beyond belief, digital information is the norm and the bus network has evolved many times.

Whilst the current situation prevents them from having a public celebration, Stagecoach East Scotland is inviting staff and customers, past and present, to share their memories of working and travelling with Stagecoach, Fife Scottish, and W. Alexander & Sons.

It also revealed its newly painted bus in heritage livery to bring memories back to those who may remember this style of livery around Fife.

Douglas Robertson, managing director, said: “We are proud to still be a Fife based company serving the people of Fife, by the people of Fife.

“We are thankful to all the people who have relied on us to get to work, go to school, meet up at the weekend and even find love over the years.

“Equally our team have been so important to us. Many of our colleagues have been with us for decades and they've had opportunities to work in different parts of the country, progress their careers and be part of major events such as, the 2012 Olympics and closer to home, the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Ryder Cup.”He added: “Having started with Stagecoach in 1998 there are so many memories and most are of the fantastic people I've worked with.

“We have much to look forward to with the CAV Forth autonomous vehicle project under development and the growing realisation from people that we need to act to curb car usage.”

