Starbucks revealed as one of two new drive-thrus planned for this Fife site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Starbucks is set to open a new drive-thru in Fife if councillors approve plans lodged this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee house is earmarked to move into one of two cafe/restaurants planned on un-developed land at Ridge Way at Hillend Industrial Park in Dalgety Bay. The second operator has yet to be identified. The plans were submitted to Fife Council this week by Edinburgh based Adil Group of Companies.

The suite is located next to the town’s ‘Gateway’which is home to Aldi and a parade of shops to the east which include a Screwfix, Specsavers and Greggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement said the site has been vacant for a number of years and the two restaurants “will complete the final piece” of development at the site. Vehicle access will be via an existing site access at the north-east corner of the site which will also include 45 car parking spaces and six Electric Vehicle charging bays.

Councillors will consider the application in due course,