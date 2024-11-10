Starbucks revealed as one of two new drive-thrus planned for this Fife site
The coffee house is earmarked to move into one of two cafe/restaurants planned on un-developed land at Ridge Way at Hillend Industrial Park in Dalgety Bay. The second operator has yet to be identified. The plans were submitted to Fife Council this week by Edinburgh based Adil Group of Companies.
The suite is located next to the town’s ‘Gateway’which is home to Aldi and a parade of shops to the east which include a Screwfix, Specsavers and Greggs.
A planning statement said the site has been vacant for a number of years and the two restaurants “will complete the final piece” of development at the site. Vehicle access will be via an existing site access at the north-east corner of the site which will also include 45 car parking spaces and six Electric Vehicle charging bays.
Councillors will consider the application in due course,
