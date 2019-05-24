Stark’s Park set to host charity football match

The Auld Enemies will be pitted against each other at Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park next weekend – but all for two good causes.

Scotland will host England for a charity football match at the Kirkcaldy ground, with funds raised at the game being split between Cupar-based childhood cancer charity Toby’s Magical Journey and Millbrook Mental Health Orchard ward in Nottingham.

It is the second fundraising game between the sides – East Fife’s Bayview hosted a well-attended match last year, which finished 6-5.

And while it promises to be another thrilling game – the perfect lead in for the Champions League final – there will be plenty going on to make sure everyone has a good day out.

Attendees will be able to go back to the future, as DeLorean Hire Scotland will be bringing along the iconic DMC-12 to the game.

Meanwhile, Paw Patrol will be providing entertainment at half time.

And students from St Andrews RC High School in Kirkcaldy, where Toby Etheridge attends, will be having a kick about at half time as well.

Toby’s mum, Alison, promises it would be a “fun-filled family event”, adding: “I’m excited. Hopefully the weather will be decent.”

She also praised the organisers and Raith Rovers, saying of the club: “It’s fantastic what they’re doing for us. Raith have been really supportive. Nothing has been too much trouble for them.”

The game takes place on June 1, with kick-off coming at 2pm. Entry is free, and donations are welcome.