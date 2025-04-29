Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife film-maker’s hit football documentary on a teenager’s 800-mile cycle to the Euro24 championships after recovering from a near fatal accident is set to go on tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Robertson’s ‘Make It To Munich’ will see a host of big sports names attend screenings at venues across the country.

The Tayport man’s documentary tells the uplifting story of Scots teenager Ethan Walker, the pioneering surgeon Professor Gordon Mackay who aided his incredible recovery from a near-fatal accident and their epic 800-mile cycle from Hampden to Munich for the kick off of Euro 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio will appear at exclusive live screening events joined by a host of sports stars including, former Rangers and Scottish International forward Steven Naismith in Glasgow on May 15; Dundee Utd’s John Reilly and Dundee s Bobby Glennie at Dundee DCA (21st); Inverness Caley Thistle legend Barry Wilson in Inverness on the 23rd; former Raith Rovers manager and ex Manchester United star Jimmy Nicholl in Bo’ness on the 25th, and The Open golf champion Paul Lawrie on June 8.

A scene from Make It To Munich (Pic: Blackhouse Films)

The documentary, which closed this year’s Glasgow Film Festival 2025, where it sold out all three festival cinema screens in less than 24 hours, was shot in the run-up to Euro 2024.

Ethan was a promising teenage footballer from Aberdeenshire who, just months into a football scholarship at a USA University, suffers life-threatening injuries, including multiple fractures, two brain haemorrhages and the complete dislocation of his right knee, in a road traffic accident. Aided in his recovery by pioneering Stirlingshire surgeon Professor Gordon Mackay, he decided to cycle from Hampden to Munich for Scotland’s opening match against Germany - just nine months after his accident. He was also entrusted to carry the match pennant on his back for the whole journey and deliver it in time for kick off.

Ethan was accompanied in this epic quest by Gordon, Tartan Army foot-soldier Stephen Collie and the film’s director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make It To Munich is an uplifting story of human willpower, scientific ingenuity, male friendship and the questionable wisdom of making a film with one hand while the other one grasps the handlebars for a 800 mile cycle.

Make It To Munich is an uplifting story of human willpower (Pic: Blackhouse Films)

Martyn said, ‘Make it to Munich is a film that will attract cinema goers, Scottish football fans and cyclists in equal measure – it’s a celebration of all things Scottish and follows the journey of an inspirational young person. I’m delighted to be travelling with the film and our special guests to meet audiences around Scotland. Come along and watch the film and take part in a unique conversation between the cast, myself and a local sporting legend.’

Tickets are on sale now at www.makeittomunich.com, with more dates and events to be announced soon. Alongside the special event screenings, the film will also be released in independent cinemas in the UK from May 15.