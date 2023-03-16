News you can trust since 1871
Stars from BBC’s Two Doors Down join Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith 300th celebrations

Stars from hit series Two Doors Down are coming to Kirkcaldy as part of the celebrations to mark the tercentenary of Adam Smith.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT

Elaine C Smith and Arabella Weir will join author Alexander McCall-Smith and political broadcaster Robert Peston at the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s festival which runs in June.

It will be the first event to be held in the newly re-opened Adam Smith Theatre after a three-year closure for a multi-million £ refurbishment.

Smith and Weir will be on stage on Monday, June 10.

Elaine C. Smith and Arabella Weir will share the stage at the Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy
Smith plays neighbour Christine in the hit BBC sitcom - a role which earned her a Scottish BAFTA for ‘best actress’ in 2018.She is also one of Scotland’s best known actors who has worked extensively in television and in theatre as well as writing two book about her life.

Weir rose to fame via the iconic Fast Show on BBC - her characters’s catchphrase ‘does my bum look big in this?’ was also the title of her internationally bestselling novel.

Sally McKenzie, who chairs the foundation, said they were excellent additions to this summer’s line-up.

“This unique performance, live on stage in Kirkcaldy is the culmination of a week of tercentenary events commemorating Adam Smith,” she said. “They are popular the length and breadth of Scotland and beyond. We expect high demand for tickets - we want the whole of Fife to feel they are part of the tercentenary events.”

Robert Peston will give the Adam Smith Lecture at the Adam Smith on June 9.

Ticket informationat www.onfife.com

