Stellar Quines set for first big show to say ‘hello’ to Fife

One of Scotland’s leading theatre companies is set to say hello to Fife with its first show since relocating to Kirkcaldy.

Stellar Quines, Scotland’s leading intersectional feminist touring theatre company, is working on a new musical of Frankenstein, written by Julia Taudevin, and directed by Caitlin Skinner which will go ahead at an undisclosed venue in the Lang Toun in April.

Work is underway for the show which will feature a 25-30 strong cast made up of its youth theatre group, professional actors and a community cast - and the group says it cannot wait to formally introduce itself.

Caitlin said: “This show is our hello - this is who we are and we will build from there. It is going to be a bit of a spectacle.”

Its newly formed community company for women, non-binary and trans people launched with auditions at the Adam Smith Theatre, and work is now well underway from Stellar Quines’ base in the Kings Theatre; a place they already feel at home since moving from Edinburgh.

“It felt like exactly the right move for us - a big decision at the time , but now we are here it was absolutely the right one,” said Caitlin. “People have been so welcoming, and so many had heard of us before which was fantastic.

“We are very comfortable at the Kings. It is a really nice space to work in, and the people are so supportive and friendly. It’s a place where things really happen - they are driving it forward.

“And I get the sense the town is filled with people who want to make something creative happen in their area. There is real energy here - it feels buoyant.”

Stellar Quines’ ultimate goal is to open their own space in town, but the company’s focus is its first big show, and getting to know more people in the town.

It has been in the Lang Toun since 2021 working with its Young Quines group, and the success of that led it to make the perm,anent move across the Forth to continue to produce high quality, innovative touring theatre in collaboration with Scotland’s best theatremakers.

Frankenstein represents a new challenge for Stellar Quines in terms of scale - it is more associated with smaller touring productions - but it is one that will help to put it firmly on the map in the Kingdom with planks for a major project to follow on.

“The show in April will let us get to know people, find out what is important to them whether that is gender equality or feminism,” said Caitlin. “We held our first community and it was fantastic. We had no idea what the turnout would be, and it was great to see so many people come along.”

Stellar Quines was also handed a boost with success in Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding announced last week which handed it £728,000 for three years.