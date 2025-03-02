Step back in time to where it began with Unearthed at St Andrews Museum

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

There’s a chance to find out how Scotland was formed, which creatures roamed the land and who lived in, visited and invaded the Kingdom of Fife over thousands of years in St Andrews.

Family friendly exhibition, Unearthed, which has recently opened at St Andrews Museum features a host of rare and exciting objects, from precious stones and fossil fish to beautifully crafted Bronze Age beaker pots and Viking jewellery.

Dig deeper and you will discover some amazing facts – did you know that the land we now call Scotland first formed near the South Pole?

Running until September, the exhibition has just transferred after a highly successful run at Kirkaldy Galleries, where it attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.

One of the artefacts on display in the Unearthed exhibition. (Pic: OnFife)One of the artefacts on display in the Unearthed exhibition. (Pic: OnFife)
One of the artefacts on display in the Unearthed exhibition. (Pic: OnFife)

Feedback included: “A fantastic family-orientated exhibition with lots of hands-on activities, great information at eye level for little ones beside artefacts throughout and some really great pieces to marvel over.” “Wonderful - what an amazing, locally relevant resource.” “Brilliant - lots of different things to do to suit all ages

There is plenty to see and do: get creative with the dinosaur magnetic mix up; transform yourself into a burrowing bunny or fantastic fox at the dressing up area; try your hand at fossil hunting and find buried treasures in the dig pit.

And when the excitement all gets too much, for the younger visitors there is a cosy tree burrow where you can lose yourself in a good storybook and space to watch Mary Anning - The Fossil Lady. The latter is a short film about palaeontologist Mary Anning and her fabulous fossil finds, adapted especially for Unearthed by Fife-based Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre.

Janice Crane, OnFife exhibition curator, said: “It’s amazing what you can discover when you look under the ground beneath your feet. You never know – you could be standing on top of the remains of dinosaurs or even a hoard of buried treasure!”

The exhibition will run until September 27. Admission is free but as opening hours at St Andrews Museum vary - please check www.onfife.com for details.

