Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing
Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.
Stephen Sansum was reported missing in Kelty.
He was last seen around 10.20pm on Tuesday in Main Street, Kelty.
The 51-year old got into a VW van and drove off. His vehicle was found in a rural area near Loch Glow.
Police confirmed late last night that he had been traced safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared their appeals on social media.