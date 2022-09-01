News you can trust since 1871
Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing

Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:46 am

Stephen Sansum was reported missing in Kelty.

He was last seen around 10.20pm on Tuesday in Main Street, Kelty.

The 51-year old got into a VW van and drove off. His vehicle was found in a rural area near Loch Glow.

Stephen Sansum was traced safe and well.

Police confirmed late last night that he had been traced safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared their appeals on social media.

