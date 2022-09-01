Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Sansum was reported missing in Kelty.

He was last seen around 10.20pm on Tuesday in Main Street, Kelty.

The 51-year old got into a VW van and drove off. His vehicle was found in a rural area near Loch Glow.

Stephen Sansum was traced safe and well.

Police confirmed late last night that he had been traced safe and well.