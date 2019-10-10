Stepping out for a worthy cause in memory of a young Kirkcaldy man

The friends and family of a young Kirkcaldy man who died after complications from diabetes are stepping out to fundraise for a worthy cause in his memory.

Aidan Sutherland died in 2017 after becoming ill when he was out with friends in Newcastle to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Craig Lowrie, John Sutherland (Aidan's dad), Kyle Fenton and Gerard Ciarletta (both friends of Aidan's) will be running from Stark's Park. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Last year his parents John and Lin Sutherland ran the London Marathon in memory of their son, with their daughter Mherrin following in their footsteps in this year’s run.

Now some of Aidan’s friends including Craig Lowrie (22) and Aidan’s dad are running 25 miles from Kirkcaldy to Linlithgow on Saturday, October 19 to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Limited (JDRF).

Craig, who lives in Kirkcaldy, told The Press: “Myself and three others – John (Aidan’s dad), Kyle Fenton and Gerard Ciarletta (both friends of Aidan’s) will be running from Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy, to Prestonfield in Linlithgow.

“These are the homes of two football teams that were very special to Aidan and it just seems a very fitting thing to do in his honour.

“I’ve known Aidan all through high school, we were close friends. Our friendship was formed though football. We played for a couple of teams together, winning the under 19s league cup with Kirkcaldy YM 97s and we regularly watched games on the weekends as well as go to pubs and gigs.

“We played a game at Stark’s Park for Aidan in October 2017 and we raised a lot of money doing so and over the last two years members of Aidan’s family have ran the London Marathon. This gave me the inspiration to do something personal and special.

“Aidan was a lifelong Raith supporter so it was always my intentions to start from there. I invited Aidan to come and watch Linlithgow Rose with me as that’s who I supported.

“His first game was a cracker and a day I will always remember as it was a special game as Linlithgow made history to be the first junior team to reach the last 16 of the William Hill Scottish Cup. It’s a day that will live in my heart forever and I’m glad I got to share it with my best friend.”

Craig said he is looking to raise as much as possible: “All I ask is that anyone in a position to donate does as it makes all the difference. It doesn’t have to be a lot but every penny goes towards helping people living with type 1 diabetes.

“I have chosen JDRF as they are a charity that really does a lot of good work to help people live with the condition. All the money goes straight towards medical research into treating type 1 diabetes, with the ultimate goal being to eradicate the condition for good.”

To make a donation visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CraigLowrie1&pageUrl=2