Storing wine in the kitchen is a big mistake

Bouglet, a director of artisan wine importer and distributor, L'Art du Vin based in Dalgety Bay, also advises people not to shock wine with light, heat, temperature or humidity.

He advises not placing bottles in a room where there are big differences in temperature.

One of the big mistakes is to keep wine in racks in the kitchen. This room has the biggest discrepancies in temperature because you may not have the heating on when you are not there but, if you are cooking, the temperature can go up to 25C or above and wine does not like that.

Richard Bouglet in his warehouse at Dalgety Bay

The temperature needs to be stable and it needs to be kept in an area which is not humid. Wine needs to be away from appliances.

For example, I have seen wine in living rooms where it is hot and next to the TV and that is guaranteed to damage the wine. I have seen wine stored next to a fridge, but a fridge has an engine.

If you do damage you could end up having the wine seeping out of the cork and therefore it has been in contact with oxygen.

If you live in a modern house, and many people don't have the luxury of having a cellar underneath their home, you may have a staircase and often underneath that is often a good spot to store wine as it will not have sunlight.

It is very important that the wine is put on its side because, if you don't, the cork, if it is not in contact with the wine, it will dry out. If it shrinks then oxygen comes in and you have an issue.

A garage is OK as long as the garage does not get too cold in the winter and cover the wine with some old blankets. Wine needs stability. If you have the space buying a wine fridge is good and you can even get dual zone fridges made by famous brands.

A big mistake with red wine is drinking red wine far too hot, putting a bottle on the top of a radiator to make it reach room temperature can make wine undrinkable.