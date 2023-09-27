Storm Agnes: Fife gets yellow weather warning as Kirkcaldy market cancelled
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of wind across most of Scotland between midday on Wednesday and 7:00am on Thursday. Forecasters are warning of the potential for some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.
The storm has already prompted the cancellation of Kirkcaldy’s Artisan Market on Friday.
The popular weekly event in the pedestrianised zone of the town’s High Street won’t be gong ahead, said organisers, but added: “We'll be back next week when the weather isn't being a pain and it'll be a double market weekend too with some lovely new stalls to tempt you.”
Transport could also be disrupted - there may be bridge closures as gusts of about 40mph are expected in coastal areas.
The storm is set to weaken later on Thursday as it moves further north.