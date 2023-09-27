News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Storm Agnes: Fife gets yellow weather warning as Kirkcaldy market cancelled

Fife is braced for Storm Agnes to hit the region this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of wind across most of Scotland between midday on Wednesday and 7:00am on Thursday. Forecasters are warning of the potential for some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

The storm has already prompted the cancellation of Kirkcaldy’s Artisan Market on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popular weekly event in the pedestrianised zone of the town’s High Street won’t be gong ahead, said organisers, but added: “We'll be back next week when the weather isn't being a pain and it'll be a double market weekend too with some lovely new stalls to tempt you.”

Transport could also be disrupted - there may be bridge closures as gusts of about 40mph are expected in coastal areas.

The storm is set to weaken later on Thursday as it moves further north.

Related topics:FifeKirkcaldyScotlandMet Office