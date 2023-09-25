Storm Agnes: Fife gets yellow weather warning as Storm Agnes set to hit region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of wind across most of Scotland between midday on Wednesday and 7:00am on Thursday. Forecasters are warning of the potential for some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport could also be disrupted - there may be bridge closures as gusts of about 40mph are expected in coastal areas.