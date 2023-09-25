News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Storm Agnes: Fife gets yellow weather warning as Storm Agnes set to hit region

Fife is braced for Storm Agnes to hit the region this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:01 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of wind across most of Scotland between midday on Wednesday and 7:00am on Thursday. Forecasters are warning of the potential for some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport could also be disrupted - there may be bridge closures as gusts of about 40mph are expected in coastal areas.

The storm is set to weaken later on Thursday as it moves further north.

Related topics:FifeScotlandMet Office