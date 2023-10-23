Storm Babet in Fife: part of coastal path washed away, trees down at Tentsmuir
and live on Freeview channel 276
The damage was sustained at the section between West Wemyss and East Wemyss - one of several parts of the path to be hit over the weekend.
The power of the storm threw rocks over the storm wall into the car park, leading to a warning to people to avoid taking their cars there.
Cables were also brought down, and Fife Coast & Cpuntryside Trust said it ”may be some time before checks can be made to the path”
The path at East Sands, St Andrews will remain closed until at least today (Monday) after debris fell from the Scottish Ocean Institute - it was too windy over the weekend to carry out repairs.
At Tentsmuir, many trees were brought down over the railway path at Morton Lochs. People were urged not to use it will work is underway to clear the debris. The path that accesses the hides along the Right of Way is clear.
Fife Pilgrim Way was also closed due to fallen trees at the Lade Braes section, St Andrews and near Craigtoun.