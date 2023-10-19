This Friday's Artisan Market will take place indoors in the Mercat Shopping Centre rather than on the High Street as Storm Babet hits the country.

Weather warnings for wind and rain across the Kingdom on Thursday and Friday this week with the arrival of Storm Babet have led to a change of plans for the popular market, which usually takes place in the pedestrianised zone of the High Street each Friday.

However, despite the weather the market will go ahead – indoors.

The event has been hit by bad luck when it comes to the weather forecast in recent weeks, but organisers are once again thanking the team at the Mercat Shopping Centre for helping ensure Friday’s market can still go ahead.

In a Facebook post this week, organisers of the Artisan Friday Market said: “Unbelievably, we are now facing yet another weekend of high winds and rain which is making the Artisan Fridays market flee indoors again! But the lovely Mercat have stepped up yet again and you'll find many of our traders sheltering there this weekend once again. The Mercat has kindly offered them space to set up since we've now been shut down by the wind an unprecedented three weeks in a row.”

Among those traders attending the market this week are QBee Rustique, Hughes Bakery, Avon, Wilbury Jacks, Craft Box, Raven Moon Alternative Gifts, Trollskull Tavern Candle Co. and German Rotisserie Chicken Van.