Storm Bert: Queensferry Crossing closed for safety reasons and all traffic diverted

Motorists are battling worsening conditions as Storm Bert hits the Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed in both directions, and traffic diverted via the Forth Road Bridge for the first time since tests were completed on the new automated barriers.

BEAR Scotland took the decision to close the crossing after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway. Traffic Scotland said the move was for “safety reasons” and added: “Traffic is slow on approach with traffic temporarily held to set-up the diversion.”

Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Safety is our top priority, so we always have patrols out monitoring for ice on the Queensferry Crossing’s cables when forecasts suggest this is a possibility.

Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

“We’ve now observed ice falling so have taken the decision to close the bridge.“A diversion via the Forth Road Bridge is currently being opened and we expect traffic to be on the move again within the hour. Drivers are advised to adhere to Red X signs for safety or there could be longer wait times for the diversion to be activated.“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event. We’ll issue further updates in due course.”

Stagecoach East Scotland has warned passengers of delays as a result of closure. It tweeted: “Due to adverse weather conditions and both Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge being closed all Edinburgh services have been impacted and expecting heavy delays and some journey cancelations at short notice.”

Storm Bert has already had an impact on local events which were set to mark the countdown to Christmas.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for wind on the east coast has brought heavy rain and snow to many parts of the country.

Leven has already postponed its Christmas lights switch on, and Cupar festive funfair has been cancelled. It was due to go ahead in Fluthers Car Park this weekend.

In an update, the organisers said: “The weather warning for this weekend is not looking good so after consultation with Codona’s funfair we have taken the decision to cancel this event in the car park.

Leven’s annual Christmas light switch on event has been moved from this weekend to Saturday, November 30 given the weather warnings.

Cupar’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm in Crossgate. The honour of turning them on will be given to this year’s Cupar Citizen of the Year, who will be announced at 5.45pm just before the main event.