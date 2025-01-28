Storm Eowyn: community rallies round after devastating damage to Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is underway to assess the extent of storm damage at one of Kirkcaldy’s key community assets.

Linton Lane Centre remains closed after a huge section of its roof was ripped off as Storm Eowyn battered the town on Friday.

Drone footage revealed the extent of the damage with its roofing torn off, and many wooden beams snapped beyond repair. Long term our concerns are the building is nearly 59 years old and at the moment the main hall wood floor is exposed to the elements

The centre has been at the heart of the Lang Toun community for almost 100 years and is home to a huge range of groups and services - from a nursery play group, child health clinics, groups and Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The roof at Linton Lane was ripped off by Storm Eowyn (Pic: Cath Ruane)

People were urged to stay away from the site with debris strewn across the car park and road, and sections of the roof - which was replaced in 2011 - lying on the grass in front of the building

While the foodbank has been able to operate out its unit as normal on Mondays, the centre is closed to all other groups and activities and may be for some time.

A huge number of organisations have rallied round as the centre staff wait on updates from loss adjusters, and Mandy Hunter, chief executive, described the community’s response as “extremely comforting and very much.”

The temporary closure of Linton Lane impacts on some 600 people - underlining the key role it plays in Templehall.

The first casualty of the damage was a ‘Hosting Hope’ event which was due to go ahead just 24 hours later. Organised by Kirkcaldy Vineyard Church, it was cancelled.

Groups which use Linton Lane are now working on securing temporary alternative accommodation. Stages Dance school has moved its Monday classes to the Hunter Hall in Kirk Wynd.

NHS Fife has relocated its child immunisation clinics to the 24th Fife Scout Hall at Dunearn Drive. The centre’s ‘Warm Space’ meals are continuing on Wednesdays, and will now be held in the Scout hall next door.

The centre has been inundated with offers of support from across the community. In a Facebook post it said: “We really appreciated all your kind offers and kind words.”