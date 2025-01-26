Storm Eowyn: Fife Council opens up warm spaces for storm victims, and updates on schools re-opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Council has opened up a number of buildings to offer soup, sandwiches and a warm space for people affected by Storm Eowyn.

Some households are still without power and others have been damaged by Friday’s storms which came amid a rare red alert weather warning.

Cupar, Corn Exchange is open until 6:00pm, while a number of others are operating until 2:00pm. They include Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy; Lomond Centre, Glenrothes; and Levenmouth Academy and the Savoy Centre in Leven.

Communities in Auchtertool have opened their village hall, offering access to cooking and heating

Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy is closed after significant damage to its roof (Pic: Cath Ruane)

SP Energy Networks has also offered hotel accommodation for those people still without power. Please call 105 as soon as possible if you need this help.

Fife Council expect all schools to be open as normal tomorrow with the exception of Donibristle Primary School which has suffered damage to its roof and Glenwood High School which has problems with heating. Parents will be contacted directly if there are any issues with schools opening.

In Kirkcaldy, the Linton Lane Centre is closed after sustaining serious damage to its roof. People have been asked to stay away from building as debris is still all around.

Fife Ice Arena is also closed after several panels were torn from the roof of the building, leading to the postponement of all ice hockey matches and skating sessions.