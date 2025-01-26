Storm Eowyn: Fife Council opens up warm spaces for storm victims, and updates on schools re-opening
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Some households are still without power and others have been damaged by Friday’s storms which came amid a rare red alert weather warning.
Cupar, Corn Exchange is open until 6:00pm, while a number of others are operating until 2:00pm. They include Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy; Lomond Centre, Glenrothes; and Levenmouth Academy and the Savoy Centre in Leven.
Communities in Auchtertool have opened their village hall, offering access to cooking and heating
SP Energy Networks has also offered hotel accommodation for those people still without power. Please call 105 as soon as possible if you need this help.
Fife Council expect all schools to be open as normal tomorrow with the exception of Donibristle Primary School which has suffered damage to its roof and Glenwood High School which has problems with heating. Parents will be contacted directly if there are any issues with schools opening.
In Kirkcaldy, the Linton Lane Centre is closed after sustaining serious damage to its roof. People have been asked to stay away from building as debris is still all around.
Fife Ice Arena is also closed after several panels were torn from the roof of the building, leading to the postponement of all ice hockey matches and skating sessions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.