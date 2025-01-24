Storm Eowyn, Kirkcaldy: deserted streets filled with debris - we’re not through it yet
There are just a handful of cars to be seen, even fewer folk out walking, as the town hunkers down until Storm Eowyn passes. The stronger the winds get, the more you understand why the red alert was issued.
You can feel the difference from mid morning to mid afternoon.
Down at the harbour I could feel the wind whipping the camera from my hand, while the rain simply stung.
Dysart Harbour looked ominous as boats were rocked and rolled in the sea. The only way to get a clear picture was to go to the very end of the slipway. There was not a chance I was going anywhere near it.
Storm damage is everywhere. Roads are littered with debris, branches are picked up and dropped at random, while advertising boards have been shredded. Strange crashing and banging sounds will be heard for some time yet as houses and flats bear the brunt of the powerful winds.
At the junction of Bennochy Road and Forth Avenue, a giant tree has been felled. It covers two thirds of the road. You can hear the branches of one next to it snapping and cracking. Storm Eowyn may not be done with it yet.
Spin round to Oriel Road, and a giant tree trunk sits across the road. It’s unlikely to be shifted any time soon, forcing cars to do u-turns back to the station. At Templehall Avenue, a tree has crashed through a garden fence, flattening it on its way to the pavement. Further along, what looks like the remains of a garden shed are scattered everywhere.
The damage is random. Garages in Alisa Grove have lost their roof, a section of the roof at the back of Fife Ice Arena has gone, and in Cairnwell Place, a huge tree came down spraying debris everywhere but narrowly missing a building. There is surely more damage to come.
Garden sheds have been blown apart, and outdoor furniture flung astound like frisbees. Across the road I can see a neighbour’s fence hanging on for dear life. The central part has buckled, and the rest will follow. I suspect mine isn’t far behind as it sways back and forth.
The few shops open are doing little business – some have closed already. Fife Retail Park was eerily quiet this morning, and the High Street simply empty.
Stay safe, check on your neighbours, and take no risks if you are out and about. We aren’t out of this yet.
And tomorrow, the clear up begins ...
