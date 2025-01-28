Storm Eowyn: Kirkcaldy MP’s praise for community’s ‘resilience and support’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy’s MP has praised the resilience and generosity of the community following the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn - and said we must learn any lessons to be prepare for the future.

The rare red alert weather warning kicked in on Friday as Fife was battered by powerful winds which brought down trees, and caused damage to a number of buildings including Linton Lane Centre and Fife Ice Arena. Some homes in the district were also left without power.

Speaking in Parliament, Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said: “The lessons of the response to Storm Éowyn must be learned and implemented, as we know that climate change will bring more extreme weather events. These lessons include the effectiveness of the Priority Services Register; reliance on phoning 105 when people have no mobile phone battery or working phone line; and more preparatory work by the Scottish Government and local authorities, including getting resources and support to communities in advance so that people are safe and supported.” With a number of constituents left without power , Ms Ward was in contact Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) and to “ensure people in our community were prioritised and to push for faster action.”

She also worked to assist vulnerable people across the constituency, including securing a generator for Camilla House Care Home in Auchtertool on Saturday to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

Emergency repairs at St Clair Pharmacy which saw its wall blown out by the storm (Pic: Cath Ruane)

She added: ”Supporting the care home was an urgent priority, but there were also large numbers of vulnerable people right across the constituency who needed help. We worked hard to ensure they were not forgotten.” While power has been restored to most homes, some residents remain without electricity, and the MP is still in contact with SPEN to reconnect every household as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to thank the engineers who worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to restore power – their efforts have been extraordinary” she said. The Labour MP also expressed her gratitude to members of the community who stepped up to help during the storm: “From neighbours checking in on one another to businesses like the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy and Woodside Hotel in Cowdenbeath offering free rooms to those without power, the generosity and solidarity shown by our community has been nothing short of inspiring.”

She urged residents to check with their insurance providers regarding storm damage, including issues like spoiled frozen food.