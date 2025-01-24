Storm Eowyn: Kirkcaldy shops stay closed – supermarkets set for evening opening
Many of the big retailers have opted to shut their doors as the region faces the brunt of Storm Eowyn.
A rare red alert weather warning is in place until 5:00pm with forecasters warning of very strong winds” which could cause “very dangerous conditions and significant disruption.”
There was little traffic to be seen at Fife Retail Park this morning wit most businesses closed - food places were operating as normal, while B&M was also open. Sainsbury opens at 6:00pm as does Tesco in Nicol Street.
The town centre was almost deserted. Only a handful of businesses remained open, including the Robert Nairn pub, and the local Nisa store on High Street.
The Mercat Shopping Centre is open
In an update on Facebook it said: “The Mercat remains open, committed to serving our community. We understand and respect the decisions of some retailers to close today, in alignment with national recommendations and their priority to ensure the safety of their staff.”
It further explained the move meant staff could monitor the property and respond to any damage.
A number of shops in the centre are closed including Peacocks, TKMaxx, and TUI.
> Fencing around a medical centre in Kirkcaldy has blown down, prompting the closure of its car park.
Path medical Practice alerted patients to the potential hazard this morning. The fencing was in place while scaffolding was put up to begin work on the building.
.> Kirkcaldy Foodbank is closed today.
The doors to its hubs at Linton Lane and New Volunteers House remain closed. Normal service will be resumed on Monday.
