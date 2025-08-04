Storm Floris: Amber alert postpones public meeting on fire service shake-up

A public meeting to discuss a shake-up at a Fife fire station has been postponed because of Storm Floris.

The event at Lochgelly Centre scheduled for tonight (Monday) has been re-arranged for Monday, September 1 between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

The decision to move it back was taken by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) to prevent un-necessary travel after the Met Office issued an amber warning for high winds which remains in place until 10:00pm, for a large part of mainland Scotland. Potentially 'exceptional' weather for this time of year with gusts of up to 70mph inland and 80mph around some coastlines could hit parts of the country.

ScotRail stopped all train services from midday, with no bus replacement services provided, and a number of events were postponed, including a full day at Pittenweem Arts Festival.

The proposals have sparked debate (Pic: George McLuskie)

The meeting in Lochgelly formed part of the SFRS public engagement about changes to a number of stations as it aims to make contentious changes it made in 2023 permanent

Under the proposals. Lochgelly would be to just one appliance, and it could also lose its specialist rope rescue capability – one of only four such units in Scotland.

The moves have already sparked a backlash among residents with over 3000 signing a petition, while Annabelle Ewing MSP described it as “unfathomable.”

The changes also include reinstating the second appliance it took out of Glenrothes two years ago, while another option is to cut its fleet of vehicles from two to one. In Dunfermline, proposals include replacing the third appliance which is a combined aerial rescue pump (CARP) with a dedicated high reach appliance.

Lochgelly Fire Station (Pic: Google Maps)

Outlining the proposals, Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We have an opportunity for the first time since our national service was formed in 2013 to review how we provide our emergency service every minute of the day, every day of the year.

“Building a modern fire and rescue service that is fit for purpose is the reason we are bringing these proposed changes forward.”

Faced with an £11m Scottish Government budget cut in 2023, he added that SFRS had to “spend public money wisely.”