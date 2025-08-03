Storm Floris: major disruption for Fife commuters as ScotRail cancels trains

Commuters in Fife face a day of severe disruption on Monday as the region prepares for the latest storm with an Amber Alert in place.

ScotRail has confirmed all train services will stop from midday - and no bus replacement services will be provided. The mass cancellations come across several parts of th country ahead of Storm Floris landing.

It is expected to bring unseasonably strong winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain over 24 hour,

Scotland’s Railway will be closing railway lines in the west and north of the country from noon on Monday (August 4) as Storm Floris is expected to bring unseasonably strong winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain over 24 hours, with an Amber Met Office warning for wind is in place across much of Scotland, with speeds forecast that are unprecedented for this time of year.

The storm is expected to bring winds of 50-70 mph across much of the country, and up to 90 mph in some exposed areas from the early hours of Monday morning.

Scotrail said these winds could bring down trees and blow other debris onto the tracks. The unseasonal nature of the strong winds poses a higher risk, with trees in full leaf being more susceptible to wind damage.

Among the lines which will close from midday are Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee. Also affected are Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness; Dunblane - Perth; Inverness – Aberdeen/Wick/Thurso/Kyle of Lochalsh; and the West Highland Line .

Heavy rain will also increase the risks to the railway’s infrastructure and can cause landslips and flooding.

Once the storm has passed, engineers will need to inspect the closed lines for any damage, with passengers being advised that services will start later on Tuesday across affected routes. Network Rail Scotland’s helicopter will assist teams on the ground to complete essential checks across the network as quickly as possible.

Passengers should check their journey before travelling with National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “With the severity of Storm Floris becoming clear, our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues. That is why we’ve taken the decision to close some parts of Scotland’s Railway early on Monday as the worst of the conditions hit the country.

“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Tuesday morning.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the storm, and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the weather as quickly as possible. We appreciate passengers’ patience while we get through this unprecedented summer storm.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office amber weather warnings for very high winds across the country will impact rail services on Monday. We recognise the impact that the withdrawal and alteration of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check their journey before travelling.”