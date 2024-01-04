Two online fundraising appealed have been launched to help businesses and residents in Cupar who were hit by flooding last week during Storm Gerrit. They have already raised over £5000 between them.

Local man Bruce Russell set up a GoFundMe appeal “ to provide solace to those who've lost everything.” He urged people to be “a ray of hope” in the aftermath of devastating floods which saw emergency services rescue some people from their homes.

He said: “Whether they possess insurance or not, the pain is profound. Some losses can never be recovered, but together, we can alleviate the burden and aid them in regaining stability.”

His appeal - which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cupar-flood-victims - has already raised over £1100 with a target of £25,000.

Flooding caused major problems in Cupar (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

A second fundraiser to support a popular local business has hit over £3000. Mohamed Iqbal said his shop, Ali’s Discount Store, was destroyed by the floods and he fears he may never re-open. The launched by Terri Mason is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gps9j-save-our-local-shop?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_n7cm+gps9j-save-our-local-shop