Storm Gerrit: appeals for victims of Cupar flooding net over £5000
Local man Bruce Russell set up a GoFundMe appeal “ to provide solace to those who've lost everything.” He urged people to be “a ray of hope” in the aftermath of devastating floods which saw emergency services rescue some people from their homes.
He said: “Whether they possess insurance or not, the pain is profound. Some losses can never be recovered, but together, we can alleviate the burden and aid them in regaining stability.”
His appeal - which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cupar-flood-victims - has already raised over £1100 with a target of £25,000.
A second fundraiser to support a popular local business has hit over £3000. Mohamed Iqbal said his shop, Ali’s Discount Store, was destroyed by the floods and he fears he may never re-open. The launched by Terri Mason is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gps9j-save-our-local-shop?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_n7cm+gps9j-save-our-local-shop
The appeal page said: “Ali’s Discount Store was really affected this time round, causing thousands of pounds of damage due to flooding. This shop means a lot to the local community so I would like to try and raise an even just a small amount to try help out.”Meanwhile, Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife has set up meetings with environment watchdog SEPA and landowners to discuss maintenance of the River Eden. He also wants the the Scottish Government to make money available to those affected.