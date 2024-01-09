Storm Gerrit: MSP demands financial help from Scottish Government for Cupar flood victims
The Scottish Government put up £1500 grants for households and £3000 for businesses in Angus hit by the storm - but nothing is in place yet for people in and around Cupar who saw homes flooded and businesses badly hit.
The community has rallied round with over £5000 pouring into two online appeals to help those most affected by Storm Gerrit which brought heavy rain and flooding two weeks ago, and caused the River Eden to burst its banks. Houses and businesses in Cupar were flooded and some residents evacuated by the emergency services.
Willie Rennie, MSP for North east Fife, has said they face a long road back, and he wants the Scottish Government to do more. The Lib Dem politician demanded that the Scottish Government provide funding in a question to Tom Arthur, Finance Minister.
He said: “I saw first-hand the impact that Storm Gerrit had on my constituents. I know that it will be a long and difficult process for many of them to recover and repair the damage. For those who were flooded out of their homes just days after Christmas, it was just as traumatic for them as it was for the people of Angus. The Scottish Government decided to give grants following Storm Babet, but they haven’t yet announced support following Storm Gerrit.
“The Minister shouldn’t insult my constituents by saying the situation in Angus was exceptional. For anyone with two foot of water flooding their home, it is an exceptional situation and they deserve support. I hope that the government listens and provides funding. If the minister isn’t going to provide grants, he should come to Cupar to explain why not to residents who have been flooded out of their homes or whose businesses have been closed.”