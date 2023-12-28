Storm Gerrit: pictures show heartbreaking flood damage to homes in Cupar
The scale of the clear-up operation in Cupar after Storm Gerrit flooded homes and streets has begun - and it is a heart wreaking task for families who saw their homes submerged.
By Allan Crow & Lisa Ferguson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT
A yellow warning was in place for Fife, and much of Scotland, yesterday, with north-east Fife bearing the brunt of the impact. The downpours caused the River Eden to burst, and drainage systems couldn’t cope.
Residents in the town’s Kinloss Park area have spent today mopping up and trying to assess the damage, while teams from Fife Council have been out clearing debris from flooded roads.
It came after a day of drama which saw emergency services rescue some people from their flooded homes - people could also be carrying family pets through waist-high floodwater to safety.
