Parts of Cupar were hit badly, the River Eden burst its banks and Kinloss Park residents houses were flooded by the Ladyburn overflowing

Storm Gerrit: pictures show heartbreaking flood damage to homes in Cupar

The scale of the clear-up operation in Cupar after Storm Gerrit flooded homes and streets has begun - and it is a heart wreaking task for families who saw their homes submerged.
By Allan Crow & Lisa Ferguson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:32 GMT

A yellow warning was in place for Fife, and much of Scotland, yesterday, with north-east Fife bearing the brunt of the impact. The downpours caused the River Eden to burst, and drainage systems couldn’t cope.

Residents in the town’s Kinloss Park area have spent today mopping up and trying to assess the damage, while teams from Fife Council have been out clearing debris from flooded roads.

It came after a day of drama which saw emergency services rescue some people from their flooded homes - people could also be carrying family pets through waist-high floodwater to safety.

The flood damage in Kinloss Park resident Carol Watters' property after it was flooded yesterday.

1. Storm Gerrit aftermath in Cupar

The flood damage in Kinloss Park resident Carol Watters' property after it was flooded yesterday. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Fife Council crews tackle one of the flooded roads in Cupar.

2. Storm Gerrit aftermath in Cupar

Fife Council crews tackle one of the flooded roads in Cupar. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Holding back the floodwaters in Cupar ...

3. Storm Gerrit aftermath in Cupar

Holding back the floodwaters in Cupar ... Photo: Lisa Ferguson

The path tho this house lies under water

4. Storm Gerrit aftermath in Cupar

The path tho this house lies under water Photo: Lisa Ferguson

