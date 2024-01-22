Storm Isha: trees and scaffolding down, trains cancelled as Fife hit by 80mph winds
Overnight reports suggest a number of roads have been blocked by falling trees and scaffolding, while there are no trains running after ScotRail suspended all rush hour service across the country.
In Dysart, Kirkcaldy, scaffolding toppled on to the road at Normand Road, while there were reports of trees down on roads including the B969 road, just past Gilvenbank roundabout, and on Roxburgh Road between Glenwood High School and Dunbar Court in Glenrothes. Last night, the A92 Melville Lodges roundabout was blocked by a tree between north and Cupar junctions - police have warned motorists to expect possible short term closures on many roads as more issues and localised flooding are discovered.
The Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge are both closed to double-decker buses. The Tay Road Bridge is open to cars and single-decker buses only after being closed fully overnight. Fifers travelling further afield should note the M9 is closed between J3-9 due to several fallen trees.
ScotRail suspended all trains from 7:00pm last night and there are no rush hour services this Monday until lines are inspected for damage after the storm subsides.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We know the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.”