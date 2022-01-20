The village park plans got a welcome funding boost.

The Scottish Landfill Communities Fund has awarded a £30,329 grant towards the Strathkinness Community Park Project, which has been busy raising funds over the last few years to give the Church Road Park a major makeover.

As well as replacing equipment which had fallen into disrepair, the group is keen to use the renovated park area to promote enhanced community use, outdoor education and wellbeing within the village, and also to create wildlife areas to increase local biodiversity and provide education opportunities.

The price tag for the initiative was estimated to be around £160,000 and, while a crowdfunding page has collected almost £12,000 alone, the latest grant from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund will go some way towards hitting the final target.

Local MSP Willie Rennie has welcomed the funding award, which will contribute to the installation of a path, seating area, picnic tables, a creative play area with equipment and safe surfacing.

“This substantial funding is good news and I hope people in Strathkinness and the surrounding area will benefit from the renovation of their park,” he said.

“The community’s fundraising has also been a fantastic effort and shows how committed people are to making positive changes in their area.

“I look forward to the work getting underway and seeing positive results for the community.”

The Strathkinness Community Park Project says around 800 people will benefit from the revamped facilities, and it has come about after much consultation with local people.

“This project is for the local community, by the local community, and community input has been sought every step of the way,” a spokesperson noted.

“Our project is more than just replacing this equipment, and aims to transform this space into one which maximises community use of the park and promotes health and wellbeing across the community.”

All works will be managed via Fife Council, with the Strathkinness Community Park Committee acting as community liaison.