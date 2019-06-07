Strathkinness community works together to refurbish park

Plans to refurbish a Fife park that has fallen into disrepair are being pushed forward thanks to the efforts of the local community.

The park, between Church Road and High Road in Strathkinness, is in desperate need of repairs, with some of the equipment taped off.

Last August, someone shared a question on a community Facebook page, asking if people were interested in helping renovate the park.

Since then the campaign has gathered steam.

But the committee has been keen to make sure the work is community driven, meeting with various local groups and running a survey which got around 100 responses.

“We were really pleased with that – really surprised,” said a spokesperson for the committee. “It shows how much people want to see things improved and what people want to keep.”

A plan was drawn up and then edited after more consultation with the community. The development has been split into three phases: the junior play area, paths and meadows; the toddler play area; and, finally, the trim trail.

It has been estimated that the whole development will cost around £164,000. While funding applications have been submitted, the community has already started raising money.

The Tavern at Strathkinness has donated £600, while a sponsored run/walk/skip, is being held at the park on Sunday, between noon-3pm.

Other events will be coming up in the future.

Explaining why the park is so important to the people of the village, the spokesperson said: “Strathkinness doesn’t have a shop, a central hub. A lot of people do congregate at the park for events, so we’re going to have a notice board so people can see what activities are happening.

“This process has been amazing because it has meant there is more of a link between the different groups. Everyone has been supportive of this. We’re pleased everyone’s getting behind it.”

The project has the support of local councillor Ann Verner, who said: “I was delighted to be involved from the start of this wonderful project. The committee must be congratulated for all their efforts. This project has definitely brought all the community together to help bring about a new and improved park for everyone to enjoy.

“Thanks must also go to Alan Bisset and Vicki Blair from Fife Council for all their help and support.”

It is hoped that work could begin on the park in October, with most of the work being done in 2020.

To keep up-to-date with the project, search for Strathkinness Community Park Renovation Project on Facebook.