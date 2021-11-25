Streets in Fife town to be named after two prominent locals

‘Arbuckle Lane’ and ‘Cumming Wynd’ were both put forward as street names by Newburgh Community Council and required committee approval in line with FIfe’s street naming and numbering policies and procedures.

Normally, living people or those who have been dead for fewer than five years should not be honoured in such a way without councillors’ specific say so.

The street names will be adopted, but it sparked an interesting debate among councillors.

Andrew Arbuckle

Cupar SNP councillor Karen Marjoram expressed concerns about the precedent being set, fearing it may “open the floodgates” in future.

“I’ve nothing against the individuals proposed but what’s the point of having a policy that we’re just going to set aside when we feel like?” she argued.

“Rules are there for a reason. At the current time I don’t think this is appropriate.”

Ms Marjoram formally moved refusal of the recommendation, but she was out-voted 9-3.

Mr Arbuckle, 77, a former Liberal Democrat councillor and MSP for MId Scotland and Fife, was chair of the very active Newburgh Community Trust which has been successful in bringing different areas of Newburgh into community ownership - including the waterfront in Newburgh and Lochmill reservoir.

Mrs Cumming, who sadly died in the spring of this year, was a long-standing member of the community council and helped to set up the trust.

