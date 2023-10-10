'Strictly' star Angela Rippon at Kirkcaldy Galleries for BBC’s One Show
Legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon turns the spotlight on Kirkcaldy Galleries in tonight’s edition of the One Show on BBC1.
The Strictly star visited the town’s famous venue in March in the company of author Val McDermid.
Filming was kept under wraps until its broadcast in this evening’s show. They visited several locations in Val’s home town, and took in the galleries which she officially opened after its refurbishment, and which she has always championed throughout her career.
The progamme is due to air at 7:00pm tonight.