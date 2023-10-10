News you can trust since 1871
'Strictly' star Angela Rippon at Kirkcaldy Galleries for BBC’s One Show

Legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon turns the spotlight on Kirkcaldy Galleries in tonight’s edition of the One Show on BBC1.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
The Strictly star visited the town’s famous venue in March in the company of author Val McDermid.

Filming was kept under wraps until its broadcast in this evening’s show. They visited several locations in Val’s home town, and took in the galleries which she officially opened after its refurbishment, and which she has always championed throughout her career.

The progamme is due to air at 7:00pm tonight.

