Strike threat at Glenrothes factory as union ballots 240 members in pay dispute

Unite is consulting its 240 members at Bosch Rexroth in Glenrothes after rejecting a 1.25% pay offer from the German-owned global tech and engineering giant. The company engineers parts for the construction industry including gears and brakes, as well as parts for forklift trucks.

The union’s ballot opened today (Monday) and will close on April 30. If it is successful, then strike action could start in May.

Unite said Bosch Rexroth is in a strong financial position with profits after tax of £12.4 million in 2022 - up from £8.9 million in 2021.

Bosch Rexroth base in Glenrothes which could be hit by strike action (Pic: Google Maps)

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The pitiful pay offer on the table from Bosch Rexroth isn’t even worthy of being called an offer. Unite’s message to the management of this profitable company is come back to the table with a serious pay offer soon or our members will have no choice but to fight for improved jobs, pay and conditions through strike action.”

In July 2022, the company was at the centre of a major industrial dispute over a proposed pay cut and changes to shift patterns and allowances.. Although it went ahead, a threat to pay was reversed following Unite's intervention.

George Ramsay, Unite regional officer, added: “Bosch Rexroth has treated its workers in an appalling manner over the last few years. This is despite the workers keeping the factory doors open throughout the pandemic leading to the company significantly increasing its profits over this period.

“Our members have firmly rejected the company’s unacceptable pay proposal. It’s extremely disappointing that, once again, the workers are being treated in this unacceptable way by management who are awarding themselves eye watering pay rises.”