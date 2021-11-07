Stuart Jarvis was last seen between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Friday, 5 November, 2021 in the Buckhaven area.

The 15-year-old has been described as 4’5” tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Stuart Jarvis: Appeal launched to find missing Fife teenager last seen over 24 hours ago

He also has an olive green jacket with a white stripe across the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101.

