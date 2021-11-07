Stuart Jarvis: Appeal launched to find missing Fife teenager last seen over 24 hours ago
An appeal has been launched to find a missing Fife teenager who was last seen over 24 hours ago.
Stuart Jarvis was last seen between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Friday, 5 November, 2021 in the Buckhaven area.
The 15-year-old has been described as 4’5” tall with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
He also has an olive green jacket with a white stripe across the chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101.
