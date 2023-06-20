News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Stuart Smith: police appeal to trace missing Fife man

Police have appealed for help to trace a Fife man who has been reported missing.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read

Stuart Smith was last seen in the Kennoway area on Saturday afternoon- and there are concerns for his welfare. The 37-year old is described as 5ft 1ins tall, has brown eyes, dark brown hair and is unshaven. He also walks with a shake in his hand.

He was wearing wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shoes. Mr Smith is known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As time continues to pass we are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare. We urge Stuart to make contact with us or his family or friends so we know he is safe and well.

Stuart Smith has been reported missing (Pic: Submitted)Stuart Smith has been reported missing (Pic: Submitted)
Stuart Smith has been reported missing (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

Call police on 01 quoting incident 1020 of 19th June 2023.

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineEdinburghPolice Scotland