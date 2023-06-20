Stuart Smith was last seen in the Kennoway area on Saturday afternoon- and there are concerns for his welfare. The 37-year old is described as 5ft 1ins tall, has brown eyes, dark brown hair and is unshaven. He also walks with a shake in his hand.

He was wearing wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shoes. Mr Smith is known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As time continues to pass we are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare. We urge Stuart to make contact with us or his family or friends so we know he is safe and well.

Stuart Smith has been reported missing (Pic: Submitted)